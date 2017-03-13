2 car crash causes short traffic shut...

2 car crash causes short traffic shutdown in Grand Forks

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Valley News Live

Officers were called out to the intersection of Demers Avenue and South Washington Street just after 7 p.m. for the crash. Investigators say a female juvenile was driving north on Washington Street and trying to turn onto Demers Avenue when she was hit by an SUV heading south on Washington Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News The new underground railroad Feb '17 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC