2 car crash causes short traffic shutdown in Grand Forks
Officers were called out to the intersection of Demers Avenue and South Washington Street just after 7 p.m. for the crash. Investigators say a female juvenile was driving north on Washington Street and trying to turn onto Demers Avenue when she was hit by an SUV heading south on Washington Street.
