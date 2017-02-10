Maclean's spoke with more than a dozen refugees of various nationalities who have made this cross-border trip, to better understand what their Canadian supporters call the new underground railroad-a largely informal and hush-hush network of word-of-mouth advisers, drivers and reportedly some smugglers. But sometimes it's as simple as a couple of shivering migrants guided by the blinking northern lights cast by those wind turbines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jordoncooper.com.