Spring flood outlook: Flood risk remains high in the northern valley, while worries ease south

Recent mild weather has greatly eroded the snowpack in the southern Red River Basin, lessening concerns about a major spring flood there. Parts of the northern valley are still at high risk for major spring flooding.

