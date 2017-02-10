Somali asylum seekers en route to Canada caught, turned back by U.S. border officials
Sherali and Sarah Shah took in three asylum seekers who had been trying to get into Canada through the Emerson, Man., border Tuesday. Three Somali asylum seekers who tried to enter Canada by foot in the wee hours of Tuesday morning were unsuccessful in their bid to reach Canada after they were caught by U.S. border officials and the local sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Thu
|norn dunont
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Feb 8
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC