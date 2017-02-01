Province won't pay Manitoba man's $120K medical bill after heart attack
Robin Milne fought for his life after suffering a heart attack at his Manitoba home in October but now is in a financial battle after getting a $118,000 bill for his emergency care in the United States. After reviewing his file, Global News has learned the province has told the Milne family they will not cover the costs.
