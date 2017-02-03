Police searching for 'armed and dange...

Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man who shot at officers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking people in the Reynolds area to be watching for anyone suspicious, as numerous police agencies search for a man who they say shot at a state trooper. The warning stems from an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 29 Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo Aug '16 Joe 1
player Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tjb 2
Missing Man (Nov '14) Mar '16 Louis A Boyd 5
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC