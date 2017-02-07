North Dakota considers bill to halt refugee resettlement
Some North Dakota Republican lawmakers are pushing a measure that would let communities and the governor temporarily ban refugee resettlement while data is being collected, a move critics believe is discriminatory and probably illegal. A hearing on the measure Friday at the state Capitol comes as legal battles are playing out across the U.S. due to President Donald Trump 's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations.
