North Dakota building network for beyond-line-of-sight drone flights
Researchers in North Dakota are working on aviation-grade network services that will allow unmanned aerial systems to operate beyond the visual line of sight . Under a grant from the North Dakota Centers of Excellence Commission, Harris Corp. will work with the University of North Dakota and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site to develop the network infrastructure for a full range of UAS BVLOS operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Feb 8
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC