ND Legislature addresses proposed changes to distracted driving laws
By now, we all know it's dangerous and illegal to text and drive, but there are other forms of distracted driving that are legal but could be just as deadly. The law as it currently stands prohibits drivers from sending or reading any electronic messages, like texts or emails, while driving, but it still allows for a lot of other distracting behavior.
