Manitoba may help man after all with $118K medical bill: health minister

A Manitoba man who faces a medical bill of almost $120,000 for emergency surgery in the United States may be getting some help from the provincial government. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is hoping to directly address the issue with Robin Milne, who lives in Sprague near the U.S. border.

