Manitoba may help man after all with $118K medical bill: health minister
A Manitoba man who faces a medical bill of almost $120,000 for emergency surgery in the United States may be getting some help from the provincial government. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is hoping to directly address the issue with Robin Milne, who lives in Sprague near the U.S. border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
|Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tjb
|2
|Missing Man (Nov '14)
|Mar '16
|Louis A Boyd
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC