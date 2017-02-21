Legislature discusses logistics of me...

Legislature discusses logistics of medical marijuana being legalized in ND

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Voter's decided in November they wanted access to medical marijuana for those who need it, but the logistics seem to be left to the state legislature. "More people supported Measure 5, percentage wise, than supported President Trump in this election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News The new underground railroad Feb 8 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Grand Forks County was issued at February 25 at 8:25PM CST

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC