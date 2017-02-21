'I am proud to be here': 7 more asylu...

'I am proud to be here': 7 more asylum seekers walk into Canada at Emerson

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: CBC News

Seven more refugees walked for hours to cross the Canada-U.S. border into Manitoba early Sunday. Seven more asylum seekers risked dangerously cold temperatures as they walked across the Canada-U.S. border into Emerson, Man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News The new underground railroad Feb 8 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Grand Forks County was issued at February 26 at 10:57AM CST

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC