Former UND police officer sentenced for child pornography Wednesday, February 8
A former University of North Dakota police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child pornography charges. Forty-three-year-old Paul Bradley Meagher, of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt and possession of prohibited materials after police found that an IP address belonging to him was trading child pornography.
