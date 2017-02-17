Desperate immigrants risk perilous wi...

Desperate immigrants risk perilous winter trek to Canada

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" After he was denied asylum in the U.S., Seidu Mohammed's fear of being deported to his native Ghana, where he believes he'd be killed or jailed, became so great that he set out in brutal winter conditions to cross illegally into Canada. Mohammed and his friend lost all their fingers to frostbite after a 10-hour trek across fields of waist-high snow in sub-zero temperatures.

