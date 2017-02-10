Daniel Two Hearts faces more felonies in shooting case

A man accused of shooting at law enforcement, leading them on a high speed chase and stealing several vehicles...including one with a baby inside...now faces a total of seven felony charges. Court documents state that 23 year old Daniel Two Hearts faces two counts of attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle, reckless endangerment and prohibited possession of a firearm.

