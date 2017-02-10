Daniel Two Hearts faces more felonies...

Daniel Two Hearts faces more felonies in shooting case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Valley News Live

A man accused of shooting at law enforcement, leading them on a high speed chase and stealing several vehicles...including one with a baby inside...now faces a total of seven felony charges. Court documents state that 23 year old Daniel Two Hearts faces two counts of attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle, reckless endangerment and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News The new underground railroad Feb 8 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC