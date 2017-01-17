Supreme Court to rule in sheriff case

Supreme Court to rule in sheriff case

The charges pending against Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski have reached the North Dakota Supreme Court. The court is being asked to decide whether or not the state should be allowed to amend an incorrect date on a document.

