Rick Daniels Joins KYCK/Grand Forks As PD/Brand Manager

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KYCK/GRAND FORKS, ND has hired RICK DANIELS to fill the PD/Brand Manager vacancy left by the departure of BRANDON YOUNG . DANIELS joins KYCK from CUMULUS Country KQFC /BOISE, where he handled afternoons .

