Pilot and instructor escape injury in emergency landing near...

A student pilot and an instructor pilot from the University of North Dakota Aviation School escaped injury Friday night when their single engine plane made an emergency landing in a plowed field south of Crookston.a 22-year old Joseph Gromek, and student pilot, 21-year old Collin Bates, both of Grand Forks, were both out of the plane when first responders arrived on scene.a The Cessna 172S was flying at 900 feet when its engine failed and the two were forced to make the safe landing in the field.a

