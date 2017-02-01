Pilot and instructor escape injury in emergency landing near...
A student pilot and an instructor pilot from the University of North Dakota Aviation School escaped injury Friday night when their single engine plane made an emergency landing in a plowed field south of Crookston.a 22-year old Joseph Gromek, and student pilot, 21-year old Collin Bates, both of Grand Forks, were both out of the plane when first responders arrived on scene.a The Cessna 172S was flying at 900 feet when its engine failed and the two were forced to make the safe landing in the field.a
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
|Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tjb
|2
|Missing Man (Nov '14)
|Mar '16
|Louis A Boyd
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC