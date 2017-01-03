One person injured after hit and run in Grand Forks
Grand Forks Police say officers responded to a vehicle crash at 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of S. 24th Street & 32nd Avenue South. Authorities say a 2006 Pontiac Montana minivan, driven by 34-year-old Tyler McGregor, was eastbound on 32nd Ave S at S. 24th Street when another vehicle that was westbound on 32nd Avenue South turned in front of McGregor's vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
|Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tjb
|2
|Missing Man (Nov '14)
|Mar '16
|Louis A Boyd
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC