One person injured after hit and run in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Police say officers responded to a vehicle crash at 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of S. 24th Street & 32nd Avenue South. Authorities say a 2006 Pontiac Montana minivan, driven by 34-year-old Tyler McGregor, was eastbound on 32nd Ave S at S. 24th Street when another vehicle that was westbound on 32nd Avenue South turned in front of McGregor's vehicle.

