Obama commutes sentences for 3 North Dakota drug...
Alberto Chahia of Grand Forks was sentenced to life for distributing methamphetamine in North Dakota, Minnesota and California. Chahia's sentence was commuted to 188 months; just over 15-1/2 years.
