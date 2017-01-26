North Dakota Fighting Hawks set to leave Big Sky Conference: Report
University of North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert stands in front of the school's new Fighting Hawks logo that was unveiled in a ceremony in Grand Forks, N.D., on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. North Dakota reportedly is leaving the Big Sky Conference for most sports starting in fall 2018, and for football in 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
|Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tjb
|2
|Missing Man (Nov '14)
|Mar '16
|Louis A Boyd
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC