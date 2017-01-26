Manitobans with big U.S. medical bill...

Manitobans with big U.S. medical bills want action from health minister

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen suggested that anyone who is travelling into the U.S. regularly should consider purchasing travel or private insurance. Manitobans who live along the U.S. border and are already covered by a special agreement with the state of Minnesota might also want to consider buying private health insurance in the case of an emergency, the province's Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says.

