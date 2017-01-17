Ghanaian refugee to lose part of his ...

Ghanaian refugee to lose part of his body after 7-hour snow trek to cross U.S.-Canada border

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GhanaWeb

A Ghanaian refugee who almost died during a trek to cross the U.S.-Canada border into Manitoba on Christmas Eve will lose all of his fingers, a toe and possibly his arms. "It's very bad news," Seidu Mohammed, 24, told CBC News in an interview at a Winnipeg hospital where he is being treated for severe frostbite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo Aug '16 Joe 1
player Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tjb 2
Missing Man (Nov '14) Mar '16 Louis A Boyd 5
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,012 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC