Even5 to play at benefit for domestic violence
Submitted Photo Known for their electrifying stage presence and spirited vocals, Even5 will perform at The Grand tomorrow for the 3rd Annual Cause to Rock to Benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. From 8 p.m.- midnight at The Grand on North Hill Minot, Even5 will perform crowd favorites ranging from classic rock, top 40 pop and country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
