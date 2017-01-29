Deputy, suspect fatally shot in North...

Deputy, suspect fatally shot in North Dakota Thursday, January 19

Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Rolette County Sheriff Gerald Medrud has identified the deputy killed in shootout on a remote road 8 miles south of Belcourt Wednesday night as Colt Eugene Allery. The 29-year old had been a law officer for 3 years.

