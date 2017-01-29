Counterfeit $100 bills popping up in ...

Counterfeit $100 bills popping up in the region according to Grand Forks Police

The Grand Forks Police Department is warning the public to beware if you get a $100 bill. They say they have recovered several counterfeit $100 bills in recent weeks.

