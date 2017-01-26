Cop's alleged disabled assailant a no-show in court
A 44-year-old Grand Forks man failed to make an appearance for a scheduled district court hearing Thursday on a charge that he kicked a Minot police officer in November. Nathan Benedict Dogskin Jr. is charged with simple assault on a peace officer, a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
