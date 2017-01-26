Cop's alleged disabled assailant a no...

Cop's alleged disabled assailant a no-show in court

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A 44-year-old Grand Forks man failed to make an appearance for a scheduled district court hearing Thursday on a charge that he kicked a Minot police officer in November. Nathan Benedict Dogskin Jr. is charged with simple assault on a peace officer, a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo Aug '16 Joe 1
player Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tjb 2
Missing Man (Nov '14) Mar '16 Louis A Boyd 5
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC