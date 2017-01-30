Bill to allow N.D. stores to open before noon on Sundays fails
By a vote of 50-44, lawmakers rejected legislation that would have allowed stores to be open before noon on Sunday. Businesses in Fargo and Grand Forks claim they are losing sales to customers who can shop earlier in the day in Minnesota.
