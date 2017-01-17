BBI International announces Internati...

BBI International announces International Biomass Conference & Expo agenda

BBI International , Grand Forks, North Dakota, announced the agenda for the technical sessions of the 10th annual International Biomass Conference & Expo taking place April 10-12 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2017 agenda-featuring four comprehensive tracks-is tightly focused on leading edge developments in the biomass industry, from feedstock cultivation, harvest and storage to conversion technology, project finance and regulatory guidance.

