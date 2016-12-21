UAS company brings drone industry to ...

UAS company brings drone industry to Minot

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Minot Daily News

Jill Schramm/MDN Drones were on display as Matt Dunlevy, president and founder of SkySkopes speaks at a news conference announcing the company will be opening an office in Minot. The Grand Forks company joined Minot Area Development Corp. Monday in announcing it is expanding its North Dakota operations and opening an office in Minot in partnership with Ackerman-Estvold, a Minot engineering firm.

