The Strong Towns Message Makes a Last...

The Strong Towns Message Makes a Lasting Impact in Grand Forks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: StrongTowns

Strong Towns visited Grand Forks, ND in the spring of 2015 and the impacts of that visit-and the conversation it sparked-are still being felt today. Strong Towns member, Jonathan Holth, a resident, business owner and activist in Grand Forks , recently contacted us to tell us that Strong Towns principles are being incorporated into a new citizen-led planning effort for downtown Grand Forks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StrongTowns.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo Aug '16 Joe 1
player Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tjb 2
Missing Man (Nov '14) Mar '16 Louis A Boyd 5
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC