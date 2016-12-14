The Strong Towns Message Makes a Lasting Impact in Grand Forks
Strong Towns visited Grand Forks, ND in the spring of 2015 and the impacts of that visit-and the conversation it sparked-are still being felt today. Strong Towns member, Jonathan Holth, a resident, business owner and activist in Grand Forks , recently contacted us to tell us that Strong Towns principles are being incorporated into a new citizen-led planning effort for downtown Grand Forks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StrongTowns.
Add your comments below
