Teen taken to hospital by ambulance after 3-car crash in Grand Forks

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Valley News Live

Officers were called out to the injury crash just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 17th Avenue South and South Washington Street. They say a car going north on South Washington Street when an SUV, driven by 37-year-old Lisa Kelsey of Grand Forks, turned left in front of them causing the crash.

