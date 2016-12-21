New FAA ruling could ensure UND Aerospace a top spot in drone research and training
It's now official. As we reported last week, the FAA has made Grand Forks the first site in the Country to allow unmanned aircraft to fly without chase planes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
