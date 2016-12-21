New FAA ruling could ensure UND Aeros...

New FAA ruling could ensure UND Aerospace a top spot in drone research and training

It's now official. As we reported last week, the FAA has made Grand Forks the first site in the Country to allow unmanned aircraft to fly without chase planes.

