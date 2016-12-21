Submitted Photo Job Christenson and Emily Walter share a scene with Bill Sorensen, right, during rehearsal for the "Magical Medora Christmas" show coming to Minot Dec. 17. Four years after a dehabilitating stroke, Job Christenson is back on stage, and he shares it with other performers who know what it is like to rise above personal health issues. comes to Minot Dec. 17, featuring a cast of past and present Medora performers, including vocalists Christenson, Emily Walter and Jared Mason, steel and acoustic guitarist Roger Rettig and comedian and magician Bill Sorensen.

