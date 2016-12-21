I-29 OPEN between Grand Forks and Canadian lineMonday, December 26The ...

I-29 OPEN between Grand Forks and Can...

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have OPENED I-29 from the Canada Border to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory remains in effect due to blowing and drifting snow creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

