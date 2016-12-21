Grand Forks Schools, UND & city, govt. offices closing due to snow
The University of North Dakota closed at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11 p.m. All classes are canceled and the campus will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 6. Campus facilities will re-open on Wednesday morning at their regularly scheduled opening times. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.
