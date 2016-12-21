Grand Forks man facing a robbery charge after incident Sunday night
Grand Forks police and UND officers were called out to the 300 block of Demers Avenue just before 8 p.m. The victim reported that a man asked for his jacket and when he refused the man punched him and took the jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
|Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tjb
|2
|Missing Man (Nov '14)
|Mar '16
|Louis A Boyd
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC