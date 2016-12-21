Grand Forks man facing a robbery char...

Grand Forks man facing a robbery charge after incident Sunday night

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Valley News Live

Grand Forks police and UND officers were called out to the 300 block of Demers Avenue just before 8 p.m. The victim reported that a man asked for his jacket and when he refused the man punched him and took the jacket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo Aug '16 Joe 1
player Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tjb 2
Missing Man (Nov '14) Mar '16 Louis A Boyd 5
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC