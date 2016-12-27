Blizzards, Ice Storms Wreak Havoc In Midwest Plains
Travel conditions remained hazardous as a winter storm swept across much of the northern Great Plains late, with blowing and drifting snow creating near-zero visibility on some roads. The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that forced the shutdown Sunday of vast stretches of highways in the Dakotas continued into Monday morning, and authorities issued no-travel warnings for much of North Dakota.
