Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains

Mandan firefighters Shane Weltikol, left, and Chad Nicklos clear accumulating snow from outside the firehouse in downtown Mandan, N.D., as the Christmas Day blizzard intensifies on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Most of the Dakotas and southwest Minnesota had turned into a slippery mess due to freezing rain Sunday morning before snow arrived later in the day as temperatures fell.

