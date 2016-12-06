More than a foot of snow has fallen in Grand Forks, ND, since Monday. We in the GTA might need our shovels, too, on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
|Did A Grand Forks Teacher Admit Affair With Stu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tjb
|2
|Missing Man (Nov '14)
|Mar '16
|Louis A Boyd
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC