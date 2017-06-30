Texas Fishing Report
The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for July 5 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com : BASTROP: Water stained; 78-82 degrees. Black bass are good on green pumpkin crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
