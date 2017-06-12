Texas Fishing Report
The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for June 14 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com : BASTROP: Water stained; 75-79 degrees. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any solution for loud bass music blarin from ca...
|Tue
|Texan
|2
|My Utility Bill has gone up a huge amount since...
|Mon
|ShabbyChck
|1
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jun 12
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC