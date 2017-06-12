Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The perfect home for the perfect family. This 3,005 square foot home is the place to call home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Granbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) 22 hr Chris Buis 5
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jun 14 80s Greenville 297
Any solution for loud bass music blarin from ca... Jun 13 Texan 2
My Utility Bill has gone up a huge amount since... Jun 12 ShabbyChck 1
Dj Jun 11 Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
News Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08) Jun 7 Forcey 54
See all Granbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Granbury Forum Now

Granbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Granbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Granbury, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC