An orthopedic surgeon has stepped up to perform the surgery on Rex,...

An orthopedic surgeon in Granbury has stepped up to perform surgery on the broken leg of Rex, a 9-year-old yellow lab who was found unconscious after Saturday's tornadoes. According to Candy Pierce, an employee of Spence & White Animal Hospital, Rex's surgery is scheduled for Friday, May 5. "Second Chance Farms in Granbury called us and said that they wanted to help, and they have an orthopedic surgeon who is willing to perform the surgery on Rex's leg," Ms.

