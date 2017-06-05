Texas-News 1 hour ago 2:32 p.m.Granbury ISD makes breathalyzers mandatory before prom
This week school board officials in Granbury voted to require breathalyzers for all students attending prom next year. GISD is the most recent district to adopt the proactive approach aimed at cutting down on underage drinking at major school events.
