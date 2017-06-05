Senate approves special court programs for scofflaw cops

If a law approved by the Texas Senate on Monday becomes law, police officers, firefighters jailers and EMS first-responders could face a specialty court if they are charged with a crime, rather than having to go through the regular court system. Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, the Senate sponsor of the measure, said the new courts for public safety employees are designed to replicate the success of veterans courts that were approved in 2009.

