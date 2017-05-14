Plane crash injures two in Parker County
The plane crashed shortly after 6 p.m. on a private airstrip in the Driftwood Ranch community, between Weatherford and Granbury, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel. The 47-year-old pilot and 34-year-old passenger, who were the only people on board, were taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries, Haschel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dj
|4 hr
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|Forcey
|54
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jun 6
|Eddie V
|45
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC