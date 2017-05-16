Continue reading Drunken Texan sent dozens of harassing texts to 911, authorities say
A Granbury man has been arrested after sending 35 harassing messages to 911 saying a local bar over served him, authorities said. Shaun E. Taylor, 46, texted the Hood County Sheriff's Office dispatch about 8 p.m. Monday saying he wanted authorities to investigate the bar in the 5200 block of Buttercup Court, which is a block away from his home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dj
|4 hr
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|Forcey
|54
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jun 6
|Eddie V
|45
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC