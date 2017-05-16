Continue reading Drunken Texan sent dozens of harassing texts to 911, authorities say

Continue reading Drunken Texan sent d...

A Granbury man has been arrested after sending 35 harassing messages to 911 saying a local bar over served him, authorities said. Shaun E. Taylor, 46, texted the Hood County Sheriff's Office dispatch about 8 p.m. Monday saying he wanted authorities to investigate the bar in the 5200 block of Buttercup Court, which is a block away from his home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

