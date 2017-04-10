Wendlandt Takes Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour on Lake Cumberland
Pro Clark Wendlandt of Leander, TX, grabbed the lead Friday at the FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland after bringing a 5-bass limit weighing 16 lbs, 15 oz to the scale. Pro Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, grabbed the lead Friday at the FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by T-H Marine after bringing a five-bass limit weighing 16 pounds, 15 ounces to the scale.
