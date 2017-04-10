TX Senate Advances Bill Allowing County Clerks to Refuse to Issue Marriage Licenses to Gay Couples

The Texas Senate today advanced a bill that would allow county clerks to refuse to issue marriage licenses to gay couples if they object based on religious beliefs. State Sen. Brian Birdwell , a Granbury Republican who authored the measure, said the Senate Bill 522 would allow clerks to recuse themselves from issuing a same-sex license and would instead assign their duties to other clerks, a judge or even a special clerk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.