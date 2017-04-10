TX Senate Advances Bill Allowing County Clerks to Refuse to Issue Marriage Licenses to Gay Couples
The Texas Senate today advanced a bill that would allow county clerks to refuse to issue marriage licenses to gay couples if they object based on religious beliefs. State Sen. Brian Birdwell , a Granbury Republican who authored the measure, said the Senate Bill 522 would allow clerks to recuse themselves from issuing a same-sex license and would instead assign their duties to other clerks, a judge or even a special clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Add your comments below
Granbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Apr 5
|Ranger Dan
|7
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 15
|Texan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Granbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC